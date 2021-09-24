Kena Bridge of Spirits: DLC to come? Ember Lab studies the hypothesis and discusses the future of gaming

The long awaited Kena: Bridge of Spirits is finally released this week and swept away the doubts of the press and gamers by demonstrating that it is much more than just an animated film. During a recent interview with the developers of Ember Lab, the future of the game was raised which allowed the founders of the studio to share their thoughts on the subject.

To celebrate the launch of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the two co-founders of the Ember Lab studio, namely Mike and Josh Grier, have agreed to meet with our colleagues from IGN to discuss this video game project, released on PS5, PS4 and Pc and to be published in the fall in a physical version. But, barely launched, the two developers already have their eyes and minds turned to the future and discussed potential future additions for Kena: Bridge of Spirits..

Although these are for the moment only simple assumptions to feed the post-launch content of the game, Mike Grier notably underlined his desire to ” think about things they can do to develop ” Kena: Bridge of Spirits. But for now, everything is pushing him to consider new battle scenarios or, at least, something related to the clashes.

If you have fallen for the pretty finery of the game, you will have noticed that its fights are capable of offering you challenges, depending on the difficulty for which you have opted, and it could well be that they are still talking about them by the following. Nevertheless, on the side of Mike and Josh Grier: nothing is set in stone on this subject. And even less the economic model linked to these possible later additions.





What is less hypothetical concerns more the future of the license since the two creators of Ember Lab seem to agree that the development of a sequel seems unlikely. Indeed, both would rather aim to focus on ” another intellectual property with the same style in terms of gameplay and script experience “.

