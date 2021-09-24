“Kids aged 15-16 feel close to Kurt Cobain, a little blond-haired boy a little bad about himself”

With Nevermind, “Kurt Cobain managed to make a perfect combination of nerf and melody”, said Friday, September 24 on franceinfo Isabelle Chelley, journalist at Rock & Folk magazine, author of Nirvana Song Dictionary, while this second legendary Nirvana album is reissued to mark the 30th anniversary of its release.

Disappeared at the age of 27, Kurt Cobain managed to “to speak in the ear” teenagers from their “existential anguish, of their torments” while being “in this permanent questioning, in the emotion”. “Forever he will remain a teenager”, assures Isabelle Chelley.

franceinfo: Why is Nevermind considered one of the most important albums in rock history?

The main factor is that it was composed by someone who is both a fan of the Pixies, the Meat Puppets, all kinds of fairly unknown punk bands, but who also loves the Beatles, Kiss, who loves plenty. very pop group. Kurt Cobain has succeeded in synthesizing two poles which have always pleased the general public, rather distorted things, rock, big guitars, big drums, but also very catchy melodies, melodies that can be repeated in chorus. He managed to make a perfect combination of nerf and melody.

Did Nevermind outdated what he was doing at the time?

Back then, there was a lot of what’s called the Hair Metal mainstream, a Los Angeles-based movement. These groups are guys with kind of little leopard rhinestone pants, and huge manes. They have poodle perms with a lot of hairspray. The songs are about picking up girls, doing drugs, taking drugs to pick up girls. And Nirvana comes in and talks about angst, adolescent torment. Not very funny things, but the 15-16 year old kids who listen to it feel closer to Kurt Cobain, a little blond-haired boy a little bad about himself, tortured, who has too big ripped jeans, old t-shirts. , lumberjack shirts. They feel closer to him than those guys with makeup on who don’t look like someone they might meet on the street. We all went to high school with Kurt Cobains.





Nevermind has become multigenerational. But do the young people of 2022 have the same rage, the same torments as those of 30 years ago?

There is the figure of Kurt Cobain, who commits suicide at the age of 27, it is necessarily something that marks. He’d be a 50-year-old guy now, he might not have that radiance. It would be a bit of a father figure, a big brother. There will be this guy who talks in their ear, who talks about asking questions about what you want in life, about your sexuality, but in a very scratchy, very adolescent way. Forever he will remain a teenager. Kurt Cobain is in this permanent questioning, in the emotion. His words are often quite disjointed, they tell stories. But at the same time there are rather surreal snatches of sentences in the middle. We have the impression that he spells them out when he invents them, that he is a guy who confides in us in a somewhat crude way, in the course of his emotion.