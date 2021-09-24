Kombouaré announces a lack of size and has a score to settle in Reims

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the 10 biggest sales of the Canaries

All smiles since the recovery of FC Nantes, Antoine Kombouaré announced a single package for the trip to Reims (Sunday, 3 p.m.). Fabio (adductors) is in fact still unavailable for ten days. “The rest of the group is on the bridge,” said the coach of FC Nantes with a smile at a press conference.

Kanak has a score to settle with Stade de Reims, which won at La Beaujoire at the end of last season before sending FC Nantes to the play-off. “All the lights are green but you have to be vigilant. This Reims team is not successful for us. The defeat conceded at home, last season, is the one that remains most in my throat, he recalled bitterly. It’s the truth of a match but against Brest, we felt strong, solid. Are we able to re-edit it? I hope so. When you don’t have the ball, you need a will to defend all together. “

To do this, the FC Nantes coach can count on the wider range of his players, who seem to have finally assimilated all his playing precepts. “The versatility of my players is a big advantage, especially as they are favorable to these changes, he noted. It allows us to have more possibilities in attack and the opponents do not know who they are facing. Reims is an unpredictable team, in its pattern which can change during the match and in its animation. They are always a dangerous team and there is only a three point difference. “