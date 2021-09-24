L1 – PSG: Lionel Messi forfeit the match against Montpellier, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos still unavailable





Absent Wednesday in Metz (2-1), Lionel Messi will not be on the scoresheet against Montpellier this Saturday. In a statement, PSG announced the withdrawal of the six-fold Ballon d’Or for this meeting of the 8th day of Ligue 1, which will precede the great shock in the Champions League next Tuesday against Manchester City at the Parc des Princes. “He resumed the race today (Friday) according to the treatment protocol in place. A new point will be made on Sunday“, indicated the club of the capital on its official site.

While the Argentinian is injured in a knee, the current leader of the French championship confirmed on Wednesday “signs of bone contusion“for his summer rookie, left before the end of regulation time by Mauricio Pochettino during PSG-Lyon (2-1, 76th) last Sunday. He also forfeited in Metz, Marco Verratti, also hit in a knee,”will resume with the group on Sunday according to the evolution (of his injury) “, specifies the club of the capital.

Injured to a calf, Sergio Ramos “continues his individual preparation in the field“, recalled the PSG. Arrived free this summer from Real Madrid, the 2010 world champion has still not played the slightest minute in his new colors in an official match.

