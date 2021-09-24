L1: the scathing response of Nice Roxana Maracineanu – football

A month after the incidents which affected the meeting between Nice and Marseille, the tension has not completely subsided. Le Gym has just published a scathing press release to restore its place to the Minister Delegate for Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, who accused the Azur club of not having lodged a complaint against the troublemakers.

Nice responded firmly to the Minister for Sports.

If Ligue 1 has never been so spectacular for 40 years, the return of supporters to the stadiums has not been a clear success. Indeed, many meetings were marked by serious incidents in the stands: Angers-Marseille and Lens-Lille for the most recent, but also and especially the derby of the Cte ​​d’Azur between Nice and Olympique de Marseille, on August 22.

A little over a month after this dark evening, since the match had to be interrupted and will be replayed at the end of October, the tension has not completely subsided. The fault in particular Roxana Maracineanu, who accused the Gym of not having lodged a complaint against the troublemakers on the set of L’Equipe du Soir, Thursday. An outing that was very little appreciated by the southern training.

Nice gives the Minister her place

Indeed, the OGCN split a particularly dirty press release to pull the ears of the Minister for Sports. OGC Nice is scandalized by the latest statements from Roxana Maracineanu, guest of L’Equipe du Soir on Thursday, according to which OGC Nice has not lodged a complaint against the troublemakers identified in the incidents of the last Nice -Marseille. That a Minister for Sports can both ignore the subject on which she is speaking and then allow herself such an erroneous statement on a television set is edifying and unacceptable in such a sensitive context for all of French football. , a os Nice.

The Aiglons communication service did not hesitate to go further by implying that the former swimmer is not far from defamation with this displaced exit. From the day after Nice-Marseille, the management of OGC Nice had indeed clearly taken its responsibilities by indicating that the club would initiate proceedings against the troublemakers identified by the police. What she did. Complaints which were then placed in the file during the investigation of the disciplinary committee of the LFP. Easily verifiable facts for those who take the trouble not to speak without knowing , continued the training led by Christophe Galtier, very upset.





The Gym against all forms of violence

Before recalling that the club is opposed to any form of violence and to calm things down with the main interest. Since it seems that his word does not always reach certain summits in the capital, OGC Nice must remember that it has always condemned violence. This one and its authors have no place in a stadium. The club can not settle the slightest ambiguity on this subject. OGC Nice, on the other hand, appreciates the new position of the Minister for Sports concerning the preference to give individual rather than collective sanctions to end the violence in the stadiums. A line that the club has always defended , finished the Gym. A muscular speech.

