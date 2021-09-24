Lââm and her wigs: she finally reveals why she never shows herself without

There are the ladies with hats and more rarely the ladies with wigs. Lââm is undoubtedly part of the second category and even owes part of his notoriety to his false hair. The first one eliminated from the show Dance with the stars 2021 (in duet with Maxime Dereymez) confided in the magazine Public and reveals the secret of his hair madness.

Evoking his participation in DALS and his disappointment at not having gone further in the adventure for his dance partner, Lââm made no secret of supporting Bilal Hassani in particular. “If he doesn’t win, I burn all my wigs!“, she launches.





Speaking of wigs precisely, the one that sings for those who are far from home finally reveals the mystery behind it. If Lââm loves hairpieces, it is for several reasons. The first, she has the “frizzy hair” and “difficult to style“.”In the 1990s I understood that to succeed, you needed a look“, she adds.

A very daring choice for the time, especially since she always preferred very colorful and original wigs. Result, instead of thinking that the eccentric Lââm put forward a style, his style, some had much darker ideas. “People thought I had cancer“, she says. Nice … The singer was fortunately not ill, she just had”finally twenty years ahead of Lady Gaga“.

Always out with his wigs, Lââm had made an exception during his participation in the survival game The Island. She had revealed her bare, shaven head and, also, her disfigured face.