Last minute- Something new on the curfew

Via a press release published at the moment on its official page, the Presidency of the Republic announced that after consulting the scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus, it was decided that from Saturday July 25, the curfew will no longer be in effect.

However, the Presidency of the Republic stressed that certain measures must be respected:





People fully vaccinated against the virus will be allowed to attend events and meetings taking place in closed or open spaces. To do this, they must provide proof of a vaccination certificate.

Closed and open spaces cannot receive more than 50% of their reception capacity (with respect for social distancing)

Rigorous application of the sanitary protocol

Wearing a mask is compulsory in public spaces and means of transport for anyone over 6 years old

Mandatory vaccinations for those who come to Tunisia to participate in demonstrations, activities and rallies

Intensification of vaccination campaigns

Intensification of control to ensure the application of health protocols and preventive measures

