Lens: the police make a big announcement on the coming of Lensois supporters!

In a climate of tension between the supporters while many incidents have taken place since the start of the season in Ligue 1 (Montpellier, Nice, Lens, Angers), RC Lens has advised its supporters not to go to Marseille on Sunday evening, for the match against OM. If we do not yet know if the fans will take their club’s advice into account, the Bouches-du-Rhône police headquarters reassured the Lensois.

The police will guarantee security

In a statement, the police headquarters opened the door to the arrival of Sang et Or supporters claiming that a security device “will be deployed in the stadium, its surroundings and in the city center of Marseille in order to anticipate and avoid any disturbance to public order“. In addition, Artésiens who will travel by bus or minibus will benefit from supervision”in order to guarantee them safe access to the stadium“. In addition, Frédérique Camilleri, the prefect of police declared that a decree prohibiting the wearing, transport, possession and use of pyrotechnic devices around the stadium has been put in place. It remains to be seen whether this is the case. will encourage Lensois supporters to visit Marseille.



