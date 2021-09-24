Lensoise management hits hard after the incidents

The incidents that punctuated the North derby between RC Lens and LOSC in Bollaert last Saturday will therefore not go unpunished. Following the clashes in the stands then the invasion of the field by supporters, Racing decided to strike hard. Present at a press conference, Arnaud Pouille, the general manager of the Lensois club, banged his fist on the table and unveiled the decisions taken following these incidents.





“All the measures and sanctions decided by the club governance are part of the arsenal at our disposal. We are dealing with individual sanctions of two types. Or the activation of the legal system of the Larrivé law with a stadium ban for any identified person who has entered the field. These measures will not support exceptions even if I am told that out of the hundred people there are conventional supporters with the ultras. We will not compromise on this point. They will range from nine to 36 months of prohibition, the maximum we can apply. For all violent, inappropriate gestures, relating to exhibitionism, the apology of Nazism and any form of deviant behavior, a complaint will be filed by the club, either by name or against X, “ announced the leader of the northern club. A strong decision which highlights RC Lens’s desire to assume its responsibilities …