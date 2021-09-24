L’Équipe and Le Point will roll out of digital kiosks at the end of 2021

The digital kiosks give unlimited access to numerous dailies and magazines in digital format for around ten euros per month.

Hard blow for the digital kiosks, giving unlimited access to many dailies and magazines in digital format for around ten euros per month: two newspapers have decided to leave them by the end of the year.

On Friday, the Team confirmed to AFP its gradual exit by December 31, 2021, as revealed by its boss, Laurent Prud’homme, in “Mind Media”. The same goes for the weekly Le Point, as declared by Renaud Grand-Clément, its CEO, to the newspaper Les Echos.





Own digital offer

The reason ? Faced with the advertising crisis of recent years, many media have set their sights on their own digital offer. They no longer need these intermediaries, such as ePresse (allied with Orange) or SFR Presse (now Presse by Cafeyn), which compete with them in a certain way.

The Team, which expects to grow from 335,000 digital subscribers currently to 450,000 in 2025, launched its digital platform at the end of May with the creation of “Explore Team” and of “Live Team“.

The first shows the original creations and content of the Team, made up of documentaries, videos, long formats, podcasts. And the second, in addition to the L’Équipe channel, offers the largest live sports offer accessible to all.

Offering the Team PDF to digital kiosks is ultimately a rather limited experience compared to everything else, we consider in everyday sports. However, reading the PDF will obviously remain accessible to L’Équipe subscribers.