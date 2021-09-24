LIGA – Cryptocurrency, the new eldorado of Spanish football

Noobs will have to get used to it: the digitalization of the sports economy opens the way to new financial opportunities for clubs. After the pandemic, it is indeed crucial to find solutions to replenish the funds and strengthen ties with supporters. And in the bundle of new game-changing tools, cryptocurrency is emerging as a new El Dorado.

In Spain, several clubs have already formed partnerships with major players in the sector. FC Valence has even opted for a jersey sponsor promoting its own tokens to overcome the legal obligation to abandon partnerships with sports betting operators. Maybe it doesn’t speak to you? It’s normal. With cryptocurrency, it’s a whole abstruse vocabulary that must now be assimilated with the tenacious impression that if you have understood everything, it is because it has been poorly explained to you.

With the increase in revenues from digital, NFTs are, for example, becoming assets that make it possible to get closer to the fanbase and to reformat partnership contracts. NFTs are Non-Fungible Tokens, exclusive non-interchangeable tokens that correspond to a digital object (GIF, video or audio file, image) which can be linked to one or more holders. Their authentication is carried out following a blockchain protocol, a technology for storing and transmitting information without a control organ, which gives it its initial value.

This blockchain technology is a new player in the world of sports sponsorship. Many clubs and players (Ronaldinho, Messi for example) have had their tokens in their image for several years. This week, La Pulga even accelerated things and increased the deal between PSG and a cryptocurrency platform with an amount oscillating between 25 and 30M € over 3 years.

Reciprocal notoriety and legitimacy

The use of cryptocurrency in sport is tending to democratize, especially since this market is being regulated and structured, to the point that the United States is closely monitoring this development because these currencies are not indexed to the traditional currencies and could eventually overshadow the dollar. Many big clubs have understood this by partnering with different platforms that convert tokens into sources of income. It is no coincidence that Lionel Messi will receive part of his signing bonus in this form and that Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid have joined in. “Cryptocurrency players can sign with clubs to gain notoriety and legitimacy, but also to obtain exclusivity agreements, in particular with the currency linked to a club.“, analyzes Anthony Alyce, founder of the ecofoot.fr site.

Founder of the Golden Goals marketplace which works with several Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs, Émilien Leclercq illustrates the situation of Spanish clubs at the start of the 2020-2021 season: “The Garzón law (which prohibits the sponsorship of operators of sports betting, editor’s note) obliges clubs to develop growth drivers. NFTs via blockchain technology significantly contribute to creating fan engagement thanks to unique content edited and marketed by the club with its own tokens “.

Beyond the notion of commitment so dear to business leaders and managers, it is also the development of exclusivity and therefore of value that is at the center of this development. The objective is to make profits over time, something new: “A club that produces its own NFT creates content with an authenticity contract that certifies that the money spent falls directly into its coffers, details Émilien Leclercq. And if it is sold one or more times with added value, the club collects royalties with a resale right, as in art. This therefore allows to have perpetual income“.





In other words, this new bias makes it possible to reduce the part of delegation of sponsorship contracts which is the norm and to monetize the fanbase, often with the gaze turned towards Asia, without an intermediary: “This is one of the answers to this loss, continues Emilien Leclercq. This covers at least three aspects: gaming with online NFT cards, like what Sorare does (a French company specializing in the exchange of digital football cards which has forged a partnership with LaLiga this week, editor’s note. ) – although this is only one shot income, the VIP experience with a conversion from virtual to physical and the notion of art which calls for collection by enthusiasts. This will soon also concern ticketing, in particular to fight against the black market.“.

Reconciliation with supporters

Fan tokens also have the advantage for clubs of getting closer to their supporters by making them participate in certain choices, in particular on merchandising, while bringing money directly into the cash registers. In an interview with Ecofoot, Christophe Rousseau, Special Director Project at Sportfive, details the operation between supporters and clubs: “By holding tokens, the fan will be able to participate in the life of his club by contributing to certain decisions via a voting system. Token holders will then be able to express their opinions on the entrance music for players at the stadium, the design of the third jersey, etc. depending on the subjects submitted to the votes by the club. The token constitutes a real voting right for the fan“.

Émilien Leclercq adds an additional aspect: “NFT football takes the prism of the artistic collection and the promotion of a new form of sponsorship with, for example, staging of players with brands. This is not a single license agreementIt remains to be seen whether, in Spain, such a model could compensate for the losses caused by the Garzón law for smaller clubs.

A priori, if Gerard Piqué, who invested in Sorare, and Javier Tebas have put their two cents, it is because the game is certainly worth the candle. Well designed, such a project would be of a nature to increase the income of money and to operate a noticeable approach with the afición. This could therefore turn into identity reinforcement: “There will always be a core attached to his club, affirms Émilien Leclerq. We are in a dynamic where even small clubs will get started because it is not by being dependent on third parties that we progress but by mastering our own digital content. The real revolution is to edit your own NFT and sell this content yourself by being innovative“.

However, we do not yet know if this is a long-term trend or if it is only a speculative bubble ready to explode: “There have been recent large-scale shirt sponsorship deals such as Valencia CF in La Liga, Inter and AS Roma in Serie A, concludes Anthony Alyce. It is no coincidence that these contracts are signed in countries where the sponsorship of sports betting operators is prohibited. However, we do not have sufficient hindsight to establish conclusively whether the cryptocurrency players will be able to compensate for the current shortfall.“.

