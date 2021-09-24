Ligue 1 – PSG – How Lionel Messi stands out as THE variable in the madness of ticket prices at the Park

It is the law of supply and demand. And like any market, football is no exception to this principle. PSG supporters are now well placed to know this. For several years now, they have been faced with a new business: the price of tickets at the Parc des Princes. And if this was already the case following prestigious signings like Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the arrival of Lionel Messi only amplified a phenomenon that is difficult to control.

Since the start of the season, some matches have made dealers happy. With prices that can soar. High. Very high. For the PSG-Lyon poster, tickets did not sell for less than 100 euros. And on the official PSG resale platform, some were offered for 1350 euros for the best seats. Crazy. And of course, all the factors go into setting these prices. A bit like the stock market. With the ultimate variable: the presence of Lionel Messi.

League 1 Hakimi, it changes your life Yesterday At 10:50 PM

supporters of Paris Saint-Germain during the line-up during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on September 19, 2021. Credit: Imago

It becomes impossible to go to the Park in C1 if you are not a subscriber

This week, for example, the prices of the cheapest seats went from 70 euros on Monday to 50 on Thursday then to 34 on Friday. The reason ? Over the hours, Lionel Messi’s package has become more and more certain. When it is likely to be there, the story is therefore quite different. Faced with Manchester City on Tuesday, the cheapest places were offered for resale on Friday at 150 euros. And it went up to 605 euros for category 1. And there is still time for it to climb. Especially if the Pulga can hold its place for this European shock.

There is nothing illogical about this sweet madness. The Parc des Princes is no longer just a meeting place for PSG lovers. It has become a place of spectacle where sports enthusiasts of all kinds but also tourists want to go to see planetary stars. And attending a possible show of a six-fold Ballon d’Or, considered by many to be the best player in the world, is priceless for some. Finally if we can afford this kind of follies of course. “It becomes impossible to go to the Park for a Champions League match or a shock, if you are not a subscriber. It’s hell“, regrets Lucas, who dropped his season ticket this year but still tries to go to Porte d’Auteuil regularly. When the occasion allows him …

Fans wait outside the Parc des Princes for the introduction ceremony of Argentinian striker Lionel Messi for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Paris Credit: Getty Images



Huge profit at the end of the season

This rise in prices can also make you want to do some business. Especially from subscribers. Holders of the precious sesame for all the matches of the season (note: until the semi-finals of the C1 for the turns), some subscribers, whose subscription is renewed every year, do not hesitate to take advantage of it.. “I bought one person’s pass two years ago and they were making a huge profit at the end of the season, three to four times their purchase price.“, Lucas remembers. And with Messi, the tumble promises to be even more dizzying.

Some subscribers, including one in Tribune Paris, for example explained to us that they will not hesitate to resell all their seats for the Champions League to be reimbursed for their subscription: “Until 2020, I sold about ten places per year to cover the subscription and I went to the matches for free. Now I sell everything and my goal is to make at least twice“.

Every once in a while it’s so tempting

Others are more divided. Like Thomas, a subscriber to the Auteuil tribune. “I don’t see it as a business because I like going to the stadium. But I am a student. And paying 492 euros for a subscription is expensive“, he admits. “So I try to sell my place in certain matches where I can make a little money. For example, against Manchester City, I will try to resell my ticket to get 200 euros back. And like that, I hope refund a large part of my subscription“.

For PSG lovers like Thomas, this operation is not necessarily carried out with pleasure. “It makes a little pang in the heart, he admits. We are not at Auteuil by chance. But sometimes reason wins out over the heart. In the idea, I would like to go to the stadium more regularly. But I will see according to the market, the student concedes. If I can get big prizes in some matches, maybe that will change my mind. Every now and then it’s so tempting. Against Lyon for example, I saw places starting at 150 euros. It makes you think. ”

League 1 Antonetti castigates arbitration and scolds Mbappé: “He would benefit from being more humble” 09/22/2021 At 10:10 PM