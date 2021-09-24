Linda Evangelista, mannequin trapped by cryolipolysis – Liberation

The star of the 80s and 90s revealed this Thursday morning on Instagram to have been “brutally disfigured” by a cosmetic procedure. She announces to file a complaint.

“Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia”, or “paradoxical adipose hyperplasia” in French: by itself, the statement announces something mysterious, complicated and not sympathetic. Since this Thursday morning, he is popularized by Instagram where Linda Evangelista, star model of the 80s and 90s who claimed to refuse to “Get up to less than 10,000 dollars a day”, revealed to suffer from it to the point of having been “Brutally disfigured”. This disaster, says the 56-year-old Canadian model, is linked to a cosmetic procedure. “CoolSculpting by Zeltiq [Zeltiq Aesthetics, une filiale d’Allergan basée à Pleasanton, en Californie, ndlr] produced the opposite effect of what I expected ”, she writes.

“Deep depression”

CoolSculpting is a slimming and bodycontouring machine using cryolipolysis, a technique that consists in destroying localized fat by cold. The promise is tantalizing: in three months, stubborn fat cells are transformed and eliminated naturally by the body. Except that, Linda Evangelista reports, in her case, these fats “Have increased and [l]’left deformed for life, even after undergoing two painful and unsuccessful corrective operations ”. The ex-top adds: “It made me, as the media said, unrecognizable.” And to describe a life completely turned upside down, a dive into “A cycle of deep depression, great sadness, and immense self-loathing. […] I have become a recluse ”. A nightmare kept in silence, which she shatters after five years, at the same time as she announces that she is going to court, having, she says, never been warned of the risk of paradoxical adipose hyperplasia – which nevertheless appears among the possible (but rare) pitfalls of cryolipolysis. “By filing a complaint, I am going forward to get rid of my shame and make my story public, she clarified. I am so tired of living like this. I wish I could go out with my head held high, even though I would never look the same again. ” Messages of support keep flowing to his Instagram account, which has 927,000 subscribers.





Cruel observations

Another part of his post also draws attention, at the start: “To my followers who wondered why I was no longer working when the careers of my colleagues were prospering.” Linda Evangelista evokes a phenomenon linked to the rise of social networks, especially Instagram. Before, a model made a career until the canonical age of around 30 and then disappeared more or less from the media landscape. From now on, an ex-top can remain in the “game” (and bankable on the market) using photos from before but also from today. This is the case of several “girls”, now fifty-something women, alongside whom Linda Evangelista, her cat eyes, her devastating smile and her chameleon side, have triumphed: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Tatjana Patitz, Amber Valletta… But this often comes at a price: formerly triumphant beauties are scrutinized, before-and-after observations are often cruel, and if some assume gray hair and other marks of passing time, such as Paulina Porizkova or Shalom Harlow, the temptation of s’ display immutable exists. In this matter, the accounts of Elle McPherson (“The Body”), Helena Christensen or Carolyn Murphy set the bar very high… We can only sincerely pity Linda Evangelista for the terrible mishap she describes. One wonders, too, if the queen that she was needed cryolipolysis to maintain her breathtaking glow.