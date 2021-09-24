Loana in “TPMP”: kicks, punches… big assault behind the scenes last night, all the details of the altercation!

This Thursday, September 23, 2021, C8 viewers attended a very eventful number of “Touche pas à mon poste”. On the occasion of his birthday, Cyril Hanouna wanted to reconcile lawyer Fabrice Di Vizio with the rest of the band of “Touche pas à mon poste”, Gilles Verdez and Jean Messiha, and Sylvie Ortega with Eryl Prayer. The two relatives of Loana have been in conflict for months, as the faithful viewers of “Touche pas à mon poste” have noticed. This is not the first time that Cyril Hanouna receives them on his set. And as with each of their passage, the tone rose and insults rocketed in TPMP.

“You got old! It’s the tour … The banana, there I think it’s a loss of hair, you put everything in front”, loose Sylvie Ortega, who presented herself as being Loana’s agent a few months ago. A spike that made Eryl Prayer jump. “Me on the other hand, I do not have big ears and will make you liposuction the c ** in Turkey. Eh Dumbo. You want to attack the physical one? We will attack the physical one”, retorts the double of Elvis Presley, provoking the hilarity of Cyril Hanouna and the public of TPMP.





If the tensions disrupted the live of “Do not touch my post”, the situation degenerated behind the scenes. “I was brutally assaulted in the hallway of C8 by the cracked Eryl”, testifies Sylvie Ortega, who was in a relationship with the son of Sheila, In her Instagram story, the former friend of Loana continues: “He m kicked the leg and arm with force and prepared his fist to stick it in my face !! Inadmissible !! “. Sylvie Ortega thanks Cyril Hanouna’s security teams who were forced to intervene. “Millions of thanks to the whole TPMP team and a huge thank you to TPMP’s super security. I announce that Eryl is blacklisted from the (television, editor’s note) sets forever. Shame on this guy who hits a woman “, she wrote again. For the time being, the main interested party has not spoken.

