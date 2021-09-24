Loana reconciles with Sylvie Ortega but her outfit betrays her by letting a breast escape …

In Do not touch My TV on C8, almost anything is possible! Thursday September 23 was celebrated the birthday of Cyril Hanouna. The host was spoiled by his columnists with many gifts. And during the show he received several phone calls from personalities (Franck Gastambide, Marlène Schiappa, Jean Lasalle, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Gad Elmaleh, Didier Deschamps …) who gave him great pleasure .

For this day of celebration, Cyril Hanouna’s mission is to reconcile several people including Sylvie Ortega and Eryl Prayer. The two enemies did not resist the urge to insult each other and the host’s attempt ended in failure. Then Loana made his appearance on the set of the show.

The former reality TV starlet is preparing to take the stage again at the Théâtre du Nez Rouge in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, to share a duet with her best friend. They had already happened a few months before.

The bosom of reconciliation …

But if the winner of the first season of Loft Story came to C8’s flagship talk show, it is not only for Baba’s 47th birthday but to try to get together with the one who was one of his most famous friends. closer.





At first, Loana criticized him for having broadcast “false rumors”. Wishing to make a clean sweep of the past, Mindy’s mother was nevertheless cooled by Ludovic Chancel’s ex who wished her to apologize. “Before we kiss, Loana, I would like you to apologize, because you know very well that I did not want to kill you”, did she say. What the ex-candidate for Angels and Villa of Broken Hearts said: “Unfortunately, you gave me a lot of medicine, but we’re not going to talk about it again”. But that’s not all, Sheila’s ex-daughter-in-law went on to say: “And I want you to apologize for saying I killed my husband.”

Too much is too much for Loana: “I’m nice, but it’s okay, it’s good (…) that’s enough, let it go.”

The exchange continued on a story of stolen panties or rumors of pregnancy with Eryl Prayer. Wishing to conclude the show, Cyril Hanouna finally succeeded in pushing the two women to reconcile. And at the time of the hug, the top, quite particular Loana gave way slightly, revealing one of her breasts!

