LoL: Who are the community’s favorite champions?

Whenever a new champion arrives in League of Legends, this gives rise to a new showdown between the community and Riot Games. The developer is taking more and more risks to create new characters because they have to be popular to have a real impact in the game. However, in the days leading up to Vex’s release, we noticed an important detail: the most popular champions are far from the last to arrive.

The most popular champions in League of Legends

In view of the statistics and taking into account all the ranks of the game, even in ranked games, players do not opt ​​for the best champions. Less efficient picks (depending on the victory rate) are often preferred. While positive win rates reinforce the choice of a certain champion, it appears that the attachment and pleasure are the most influential factors on the choices of the players.

Sett 2020 12.2% Lee sin 2011 14.3% Yasuo 2013 fifteen% Ezreal 2010

22.6% Lux 2010 12.9%

Table reflects data from patch 11.18. However, not much has changed over the course of the season and the champions featured have always remained among the most popular in their posts. Even in Patch 11.1 where Lee Sin had a win rate of less than 47%, he was the sixth most played champion in the jungle, just a percentage point from second place.

Beyond debunk the myth that new characters are the most popular, there are some conclusions we can draw about the community’s preferences regarding champions.

In case of alternatives, the characters no mana seem to be privileged

the win rate does not seem to have a noticeable influence on the picks

While not the most popular medium in League of Legends, it is the most chosen

When it comes to doing the reverse exercise and finding the less popular champions at each station, the truth is, there are a few familiar names popping up: Rumble, Skarner , Aurelion Sol , Kalista and Taric. A draft that we would only see in a miraculous match in which several League of Legends players would have decided to swim against the tide.

