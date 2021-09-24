Luxury lifestyle of a boss of a humanitarian association: an investigation opened for “breach of trust”

the essential

Five-figure salary, luxurious company vehicle … Arthur Anane, boss of an association to help migrants and the homeless is the subject of controversy because of the financial and in-kind benefits he derives from his functions at the head of a structure largely financed by the State.

An investigation has been opened for “breach of trust” after suspicions about the benefits enjoyed by the leader of an association to help migrants and the homeless largely funded by public money, we learned Thursday after the parquet of Meaux.

The opening of a preliminary investigation follows the report, in June, of an auditor who refused to certify the accounts of this association whose head office is located in Seine-et-Marne, said the prosecution at the ‘AFP.

On Wednesday, the Canard Enchaîné pinned the luxurious lifestyle of Arthur Anane, the managing director of Equalis, an association that manages in particular reception centers for migrants or the emergency number dedicated to the homeless (115) in several departments of Ile-de-France.





11,400 euros net per month

The leader “granted himself a salary of 11,400 euros net per month and an Audi Q7 of function”, rented for 2,097 euros per month by his structure, and also receives 533 euros monthly for his accommodation, writes the satirical weekly.

Equalis, a budget of 83 million euros and around 900 employees to come to the aid of people in great precariousness, assured AFP that it would undertake “very quickly corrective actions as had already been decided”, ruling out facto any sidelining of Mr. Anane.

An internal audit carried out by the structure did not reveal any fraud in the middle of the summer.

This case arouses the stir in the associative world, in particular because Arthur Anane is a figure, after having been elected in 2020 president of the Ile-de-France branch of the FAS, the Federation of the actors of the solidarity, which brings together hundreds of associations fighting against great exclusion. He was also decorated with the Legion of Honor in 2016.