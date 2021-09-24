LVMH plans to hire 25,000 young people in one year worldwide

LVMH boss Bernard Arnault in Paris on January 28, 2020. ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

Recruitment announcements are raining among those “spared” from the Covid-19 crisis. Amazon said Tuesday, September 14, want to hire 125,000 people in its warehouses or in transport in the United States. And, Wednesday, September 22, the world number one in online sales revealed its intention to hire 12,000 seasonal workers in France for the end of the year period. Fedex, the parcel delivery specialist, another booming sector since the start of the pandemic, is forecasting 90,000 recruitments with the approach of the end-of-year celebrations across the Atlantic.

In turn, LVMH is entering the dance. The world number one in luxury, whose sales grew 56% in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, lifted the veil on Wednesday on its plan to recruit young people under 30 – “Those who have suffered the most financially from the Covid-19 crisis », Argues Chantal Gaemperle, director of human resources and synergies for the group, which employs 160,000 people worldwide.





The firm which owns 75 brands, including Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and Sephora, “ plans to recruit 25,000 young people under the age of 30 around the world by the end of 2022 ”. Around 20% of these hires will concern Europe. In France, the luxury group promises, always to those under 30, nearly 5,000 internship and apprenticeship contracts and 2,500 permanent contracts. For 2021, he had already announced plans to create 9,500 positions on fixed-term or indefinite contracts. “ whatever the age of the recruit ”.

“A question of survival”

LVMH thus aims to increase the number of recruitments of young people worldwide by 20% compared to 2019. This will involve training them in the creation, manufacturing and sales professions. “ It’s a question of survival “, says the director of human resources. Although it is the darling of university and business school students – for sixteen years LVMH has been at the top of the Universum list of companies most popular with this audience – the company headed by Bernard Arnault is faced with “A general shortage of talent”, particularly in the leather and leather goods or in-store sales. The phenomenon concerns the entire French luxury sector, recalls Mr.me Gaemperle.

To remedy this, the group continues to promote its businesses at events, including on October 19 during a show at the Champs-Elysées theater, and online, particularly on its educational platform, insidelvmh.com. At the same time, within its Institut des Métiers d’Excellence, it trains apprentices, in partnership with 24 schools around the world, including the French Fashion Institute in Paris and the Compagnons du Devoir. The 2021 promotion concerns 330 apprentices.

