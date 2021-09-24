Lyon supporters banned from traveling for the derby against Saint-Étienne

Field invasions, clashes, clashes between supporters … Since the start of the season, the image of Ligue 1 is too often tarnished. From August 22 at the Allianz Riviera to the incidents involving Angevin and Marseille supporters last night, including the excesses that occurred during the North derby between Lens and Lille, the violence increased and the spiral became worrying. If the question is raised and French football must collectively tackle this problem, a first preventive decision seems to go in this direction.





Thus, according to the latest information delivered by RMC Sport, Lyon supporters will be banned from traveling to Geoffroy-Guichard for the derby between Saint-Étienne and Olympique Lyonnais, scheduled for October 3. A measure taken by the prefecture of the Loire which aims to protect itself “Major risks of disturbing public order” that may be linked to this historic rivalry. To the chagrin of Rhone residents, but in this current context, prevention is better than cure …