MacBook Air M1: Cdiscount sells off the new Apple computer (at new prices)

Cdiscount has just posted a huge surprise for these French Days. The excellent MacBook Air M1 laptop sees its price drop to 1,009 euros. This is one of the best shots of this operation.

The new 13-inch MacBook Air with the M1 processor is one of Apple’s best updates in recent years. With this in-house processor, the machine is one of the most powerful on the market. However, it remains a computer that can be easily transported everywhere thanks to its small size and weight. As a bonus, Cdiscount offers a real discount for the French Days.

In this case, the MacBook Air M1 sees its price drop to 1,009 euros instead of 1,129 euros. You will have to use the special code 20EUROS to obtain the 20 euros discount in addition to the price displayed by default (1029 euros). Please note that this number of these codes is limited, there will be a moment in the day when it will no longer be available.

If you are interested in the MacBook Air M1 and AirPods 2, know that Cdiscount also has an offer on both devices. The pack goes to 1,119 euros instead of 1,308 euros (still with the code 20EUROS), this allows you to make great savings on the laptop and wireless headphones from the Apple brand.

The MacBook Air M1, power in the air

The MacBook Air M1 is part of the latest generation of computers presented by the giant Apple a few months ago now. Like the rest of the range, this portable model is equipped with the M1 chip, a processor that brings technical qualities in addition to the ultra-light devices of the Apple brand.

Indeed, the presence of the M1 chip on the MacBook Air M1 allows the computer to improve performance compared to the previous generation and the rest of the market. We see clear improvements in quality in terms of power and autonomy. Note that Apple has not increased the prices of this new range, which remains appreciable when we know the technical characteristics of this model. This is all the more reason to have fun with this recent quality version.

The design of the MacBook Air M1 has not changed, Apple still relies on a sober and delicate aesthetic. The finishes are still appreciable, as is the general rendering. This laptop is entitled to a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. There is also a classic keyboard for a large Trackpad which allows efficient daily use.

In terms of autonomy, the MacBook Air M1 is very strong, because it can go up to 18 hours with standard use. Few rivals are able to offer such a large battery in the laptop market. You have plenty to do with your working day, even if your charger is left at home.

If the MacBook Air M1 is a powerhouse, it retains all the qualities of laptops in the Air range. This one is light and thin, its weight of only 1.2 kilograms ensures you can easily carry it when you are on the move. It will not be bulky, nor too heavy once installed in a bag, this point remains a great advantage if you are nomadic. Otherwise, you will benefit from all the classic advantages offered by Apple, such as its excellent ecosystem and its macOS operating system.

An offer to seize quickly on Cdiscount

The MacBook Air M1 has been a very popular laptop since its formalization. Like the rest of this new range, it is regularly out of stock at Cdiscount or other merchants – even when it is not subject to a discount. We already know that this may soon be the case, the number of models available at such a price being limited on the platform.

On the other hand, Apple does not promote. The apple brand still posts the same prices on the MacBook Air M1 and the rest of its range – whether online or in stores. In order not to tarnish its high-end image with discounts, it is limited to its usual prices regardless of the time of year. What remains positive is that the group allows merchants like Cdiscount to make discounts on their side.

These offers put forward by Cdiscount are the only way to save money on Apple devices like the MacBook Air M1. It is also for this reason that they are quickly taken by storm. While the laptop is super capable, its base price may still seem high to many. So, many users expect this type of deals and jump on the laptop as soon as it is on sale.

The advantages put forward by Cdiscount are the same as at Apple. The manufacturer’s warranty for the MacBook Air M1 is 2 years and you can make an appointment with the Genius Bar directly online. You have plenty of time to go to the group’s shops in the event of a real problem with your laptop.

Otherwise, Cdiscount puts forward a withdrawal period of 14 days after ordering the MacBook Air M1 (or any other references on the site). You can test the laptop very well from home and agree that you don’t like it. Thus, the return during this period is free and you are reimbursed in full. It’s time to save money on this new model, it may disappear very quickly.

