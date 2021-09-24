Malaise at the CIA: what do we know about the mysterious “Havana syndrome”?

IN BRIEF – The CIA has dismissed its official in Vienna, accused of not having taken seriously cases of the mysterious “Havana syndrome” in his team and within the embassy. But what are we talking about?

Dozens of cases, both among CIA employees and diplomats and their families, have been reported in Vienna recently. The US intelligence agency considers that reports related to the “Havana syndrome” were treated with skepticism and insensitivity by one of her officials whom she decided, as a result, to remove from her post, reported Thursday on Washington post.

But what is this mysterious disease taken seriously by the CIA as reports multiply in American diplomatic missions around the world? We take stock.

When did the first cases go back?

The visit of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris to Vietnam, delayed by several hours at the end of August by a “abnormal health incident” reported by the American Embassy in Hanoi, had shone the spotlight on this phenomenon on which Washington has still not been able to shed light.

Read also “Acoustic” attacks against diplomats: microwave beams suspected

Cuba: cricket matings behind the mysterious “acoustic attacks” of diplomats?

It all started when in 2016 the first American diplomats stationed in Cuba began to complain of unease. But the case did not come to light until 2017, when Donald Trump recalled most of his diplomats from Havana to respond to this new threat. More than twenty US government employees and members of their families are involved in Cuba between late 2016 and May 2018, as well as Canadian diplomats. In 2018, similar symptoms hit a dozen other American diplomats in China. Cases are successively reported in Germany, Australia, Russia, Taiwan and even Washington. Last July, the newspaper The New Yorker already reported the existence of more than twenty cases in Vienna, Austria, since the beginning of the year.

How do the symptoms manifest themselves?

If the US State Department refuses to communicate an overall estimate of the number of people potentially concerned, a source familiar with the matter told AFP that to date there are 200 confirmed or suspected cases. “Each reported case of a possible unexplained health incident is unique”, and “we take every report very seriously” for “provide affected employees with the necessary care and support”, a spokesperson for US diplomacy told AFP last month. Until then, the diplomats concerned have suffered from a variety of ailments including problems with balance and dizziness, coordination, eye movement, as well as anxiety, irritability and what victims have called a “cognitive fog”.

Read also “Acoustic attacks” in Cuba: the brains of American diplomats have “suffered something”

Researchers who analyzed the victims by medical imaging even diagnosed brain damage, ensuring that the brains of those affected had “suffered something” causing “changes”.

What about the source of these evils?

From the start, U.S. officials have wavered, with some officials downplaying symptoms sometimes attributed to stress, others privately mentioning possible attacks and suspecting countries like Russia. If ‘idea of“acoustic attacks” or from “acoustic harassment” has already been mentioned by a union of American diplomacy, Washington has long stuck to talking about“targeted attacks of unknown nature”. But according to a report from the American Academy of Sciences, “directed energy of radio waves” is the most likely cause of these symptoms. The fact remains that to this day, we do not know either the device potentially installed, or those who could have used it.

On the same subject

The most read articles Pass of arms between Marion Maréchal and Marine Le Pen about Eric Zemmour LIVE – The number of closed classes for Covid down sharply Winter tires or compulsory chains: here is the map of the departments concerned INFO LCI – “Hang the Whites”: the Paris Court of Appeal releases Nick Conrad LIVE – Submarine crisis: the “reliability” of the United States is “no longer as great as in the past”, estimates Florence Parly

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.