Marilou Berry’s physical transformation amazes internet users

After a spring 2020 broadcast of the series This is us in France on M6, viewers had the right to a French adaptation, I promise you, broadcast from February 2021 on TF1. The series had seduced the French and for their greatest happiness, a season 2 will be broadcast on TF1, probably in 2022. Among what makes the success of this fiction, the impeccable distribution. We find in particular Camille Lou, Hugo Becker or Guillaume Labbé, Natacha Lindinger and Lionnel Astier. But one of the star characters, who shares the most behind the scenes of the series, is Marilou Berry. The actress daughter of Josiane Balasko – a vocation that also worried her mother, plays the role of Maud. Even if there are some sacrifices that she refused to make for her role, Marilou Berry has totally imbued herself with Maud and embodies her with all her naturalness and spontaneity. And precisely, this September 23, the actress shared with her fans behind the scenes of the shooting of season 2 on her Instagram account. Extract from a “morning in the dressing rooms“, with her hairdresser, who was in charge of preparing her hair to fix her wig.

“Maud’s basic preparation”

In a video in full make-up preparation live, lasting nearly an hour, the actress spoke with her interlocutors, while doing her care. Full of humor, she shared what she called “Maud’s basic preparation”. She said she has the right to make-up alone, with the help of a make-up artist, which is not common on the sets of such productions. She therefore shared her beauty secrets and her favorite cosmetic products at the same time. Small tips allowing, for example, to have a perfect complexion. On occasion, she confided: “I love makeup!”. A revelation that did not surprise her makeup artist: “Ah that! We hadn’t noticed”.





Longing for a shield for Maud

As we already knew, the actress is really keen to put her own into her role, and in the series more generally. During her preparation, she confided: “My character, I want him to be officially made up. Often on TV, in the movies, we do makeup that is not seen, which is supposed not to be seen, where everyone has a perfect but natural face all the time. I wanted Maud to really wear makeup. That is to say, she wears makeup every day like a lot of people do. (…) Often fat characters are portrayed as people who don’t take care of themselves., who do not wear makeup, who are poorly dressed, who are often jogging with spots on their t-shirt. I thought it was important that Maud had this kind of shield that people make. ” Little by little, we therefore see the actress evolving and adopting the role of Maud. And the result of this work impressed Internet users: “The result is stunning”, “very beautiful makeup”, “Too pretty”, “so hot”, “you are good at makeup !!”, “Thank you for sharing these moments of preparation with us. And besides being a great actress, you are a great makeup artist.”