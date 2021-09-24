Mario Party Superstars: festive atmosphere and new features on the program of this new trailer

It should not be forgotten, this Mario Party Superstars which may well sell like hot cakes! The Nintendo Direct last night was an opportunity for the game to reveal itself a little more, in particular through a new trailer.

three new boards for Mario Party Superstars

The Mario party are an institution in the field of multiplayer video games and it is therefore with some interest that we will monitor the release of the Superstars opus, scheduled for next month. History of raising the mayonnaise, Big N took advantage of the Nintendo Direct last night to release a brand new trailer with a joyful tone, unveiling three new sets: the first, the Bois de Woody, will be a place where the Topi Taupes can change the meaning of the game; Yoshi’s Tropical Island follows, allowing players to be redistributed at any time and, finally, the Land of Horror, dominated by a King Boo determined to make his own.





a new game mode, history of

Note also the appearance of a new mode called “Mountain of mini-games”: it will be composed of seven courses in which we will face seven other players. Inspired by the battle royale, teams of two will face each other for hectic games both locally and online: because yes, the great novelty of the title, it’s the presence of internet functions to play with… anyone, anywhere.

Mario Party Superstars is scheduled exclusively for Switch on October 29.