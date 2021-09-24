Marseille: the first sanctions fall for the SCO and the OM

Unsurprisingly, and this like RC Lens and LOSC, Angers SCO and Olympique de Marseille were quickly penalized following the clashes that punctuated the Angers – OM meeting. Indeed, the Angevin club is awaiting the final sanction which will be issued on October 6, given the Coubertin stand being closed, while the Marseille supporters are banned from traveling.

“In view of the serious excesses that occurred after the Angers SCO – Olympique de Marseille meeting (7th matchday in Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the LFP’s Disciplinary Commission decided to put the case under investigation and pronounced the following two measures as a precaution:

Closure of the Coubertin stand at the Raymond-Kopa stadium until the final measure is pronounced.

The Angers SCO – FC Metz meeting scheduled for Sunday October 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure.

Closure of the visitors’ parking lot at Olympique de Marseille for away matches until the final measure is pronounced. The LOSC Lille – Olympique de Marseille meeting scheduled for Sunday October 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure.

The decisions will be rendered at the end of the session on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 during which the instructor will submit his report. “

, communicated the LFP.