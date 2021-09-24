Match: Sakho back at Parc des Princes, but not to play

Mamadou Sakho will be in the Montpellier group to challenge PSG. But the former Parisian captain is still injured and will not be able to play against his training club.

Eight years after leaving the club where he played for a decade in the U13s until the status of captain of the first team, Mamadou Sakho will make his return to the Parc des Princes this Saturday on the occasion of PSG / Montpellier. But the man with 201 matches with the Parisian professional team will not be on the field, still unavailable due to a small tear in a thigh contracted two weeks ago: “A day or two is missing, it’s too short. We are not going to take the risk of making him play. “





Montpellier boss Olivier Dall’Oglio could not, however, completely deprive Sakho of this trip home despite the injury and he announced that the 31-year-old central defender would be well on the trip: “He will accompany us to Paris”, said the coach. The latter will also be able to rely on Jordan Ferri, uncertain for a time but ultimately well suited for this PSG / Montpellier.

The Montpellier group against PSG: