match temporarily stopped in Nancy, fight in Pau

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 2 2021-2022

Definitely … If they are not as serious as the incidents that have still occurred in Angers, Lens or Montpellier in recent days in Ligue 1, new unflattering events took place in Ligue 2 this Friday evening, as part of the 10th day. In Nancy, first of all. Last in the standings, the Lorraine club faced Amiens at Marcel-Picot. And despite its numerical superiority throughout the second period (11 against 9), the ASNL could not make the difference and offer a first victory this season to its supporters (1-1). Supporters who have rightly expressed their anger, throwing smoke on the lawn during extra time, forcing the referee of the match to interrupt the game temporarily.

At the same time, a fight broke out on the side of Pau. At Nouste Camp, the locals and the Dunkirk delegation, who came to seek the first victory of their season (2-1), mingled in a general fight. During the meeting, two red cards were distributed, for the Palois Batisse (72nd) and the Northerner Ba (31st). Images that do not really restore the image of French football damaged by the various incidents since the start of the season.



