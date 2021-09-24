More

    Mbappé, a scathing response to Real Madrid!

    Everything goes very quickly in football and Kylian Mbappé is proof of that. Strongly criticized for his attitude against FC Metz (2-1) on Wednesday evening, the striker of the France team also received the title of player of the month of August at the UNFP trophy, at the same time awarding himself the record of distinctions (6) ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

    Mbappé transferred … to the UNFP trophies

    To celebrate this new honorary title for the native of Bondy, the players’ union allowed itself a little rooming fantasy for the attention of the Spanish media but also of Real Madrid while Mbappé was announced with insistence at the Merengue at the very end. of August.

    Crossing the mention “medical visit” from a Twitter message similar to a transfer announcement (“Here we Go!”, “Donedeal”), the UNFP has already scheduled the delivery of the 6th trophy very soon. As if to signify that the union is happy to see Kylian Mbappé continue with Paris at least until June 2022.

    Mbappé transferred … to the title of UNFP player in August

    If he almost left PSG to join Real Madrid in August according to Spanish media, Kylian Mbappé is still there. He even saw his 6th player of the month trophy transferred to Ligue 1. A new record for the World Champion.

