M’Baye Niang arrives at the Girondins! (Official)

At last ! After many twists and turns, the Girondins de Bordeaux hold their offensive reinforcement. Priority of Bordeaux leaders at the post of center-forward, M’Baye Niang, who did not fit into the plans of Bruno Génésio in Rennes, has finally officially joined the FCGB. As a reminder, the Senegalese international, joined the club with the scapular as an offensive joker. He signed a three-year contract with the team coached by Vladimir Petkovic.

M’Baye Niang, winner of the Coupe de France in 2019 and author of 30 goals and 9 assists in 92 matches in the Red and Black jersey, joins Bordeaux. The club thanks him and wishes him good luck. pic.twitter.com/YFWADEzAYg – Stade Rennais FC (@staderennais) September 24, 2021