    M’Baye Niang arrives at the Girondins! (Official)

    At last ! After many twists and turns, the Girondins de Bordeaux hold their offensive reinforcement. Priority of Bordeaux leaders at the post of center-forward, M’Baye Niang, who did not fit into the plans of Bruno Génésio in Rennes, has finally officially joined the FCGB. As a reminder, the Senegalese international, joined the club with the scapular as an offensive joker. He signed a three-year contract with the team coached by Vladimir Petkovic.

    to summarize

    It’s finally official! After many twists and turns in this file, M’Baye Niang is officially a player for the Girondins de Bordeaux. The Senegalese international, who arrives from Stade Rennais, has signed for three years.

