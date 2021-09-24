Meghan and Harry in New York: the Duke of Sussex busy at the bar of a palace, his wife nowhere to be found

Traveling to New York for their first official outing since Lilibet’s birth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised some questions, especially following the Duke of Sussex’s solo appearances.
Where is Meghan Markle? This is the question many journalists – and fans of the Royal Family – have asked following Prince Harry’s appearance at the Carlyle Hotel bar for the second night in a row, but this time without his wife. Traveling to New York, their first official outing after the birth of their daughter Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put their bags down at the Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side. It was therefore at the bar of the same hotel, the Bemelmans, that they went down to have a drink on the evening of Wednesday 22 September. This Thursday 23, Prince Harry could again be seen at the bar but this time he was alone.
The Duke of Sussex arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. and then reunited with a few people to hold what looked like a business meeting. A glass of white wine in front of him, he addressed his interlocutors with dynamic gestures while his bodyguards asked a couple of Brooklyn residents to do not take pictures of Prince Harry. The meeting lasted around 45 minutes, after which Meghan Markle’s husband shook hands with those who were with him before walking out of the bar with his notepad and iPad. If this appearance took place without his wife, it is undoubtedly because it was above all a professional meeting for which his presence was not required. The couple also had many other activities during their trip to New York.
An overbooked couple
After leaving their children Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, California – not without bringing with them an accessory that reminds them of Archie – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were able to make all the visits they had planned. They went to One World Trade Center Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001, this year marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks. They also met theUS Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield in order to discuss with her some major societal themes such as Covid-19 and vaccination or racial justice. In addition to this, they also visited the headquarters of the World Health Organization. In short, a very busy schedule for this first public appearance since the birth of Lilibet.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
They visited the One World Trade Center observatory with New York Mayor Bil de Blasio and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
They reside at the Carlyle Hotel
Prince Harry in New York
Prince Harry was seen at the hotel bar
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
The couple had a drink together at the bar on September 22
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
Prince Harry went there alone on September 23
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
He found two people
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
Prince Harry had a business meeting at the hotel bar
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
He was photographed there
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
His bodyguard had to ban people from taking pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
Meghan Markle was not with Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
The couple have a very busy stay
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
They were to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
The year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks
Meghan markle
The couple have also been to the UN
Meghan markle
They met the American ambassador to the UN
Prince harry
The couple also visited WHO headquarters
Meghan markle
They spoke about topics that are important to them, including vaccination or racism
Prince harry
They left their young children in Montecito
Prince harry
The couple have a lot of official visits planned
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
This is their first public outing since the birth of Lilibet