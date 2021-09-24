Meghan and Harry in New York: the Duke of Sussex busy at the bar of a palace, his wife nowhere to be found

Traveling to New York for their first official outing since Lilibet’s birth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised some questions, especially following the Duke of Sussex’s solo appearances.

Where is Meghan Markle? This is the question many journalists – and fans of the Royal Family – have asked following Prince Harry’s appearance at the Carlyle Hotel bar for the second night in a row, but this time without his wife. Traveling to New York, their first official outing after the birth of their daughter Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put their bags down at the Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side. It was therefore at the bar of the same hotel, the Bemelmans, that they went down to have a drink on the evening of Wednesday 22 September. This Thursday 23, Prince Harry could again be seen at the bar but this time he was alone.

The Duke of Sussex arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. and then reunited with a few people to hold what looked like a business meeting. A glass of white wine in front of him, he addressed his interlocutors with dynamic gestures while his bodyguards asked a couple of Brooklyn residents to do not take pictures of Prince Harry. The meeting lasted around 45 minutes, after which Meghan Markle’s husband shook hands with those who were with him before walking out of the bar with his notepad and iPad. If this appearance took place without his wife, it is undoubtedly because it was above all a professional meeting for which his presence was not required. The couple also had many other activities during their trip to New York.

An overbooked couple

After leaving their children Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, California – not without bringing with them an accessory that reminds them of Archie – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were able to make all the visits they had planned. They went to One World Trade Center Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001, this year marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks. They also met theUS Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield in order to discuss with her some major societal themes such as Covid-19 and vaccination or racial justice. In addition to this, they also visited the headquarters of the World Health Organization. In short, a very busy schedule for this first public appearance since the birth of Lilibet.

