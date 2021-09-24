Meghan Markle and Harry in Harlem: noticed passage and flashy red outfit: the slideshow

1/24 Meghan Markle and Harry in Harlem: noticed passage and flashy red outfit

2/24 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at Melba’s restaurant in New York City, New York, United States, September 24, 2021.

3/24 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at Melba’s restaurant in New York City, New York, United States, September 24, 2021.

4/24 Meghan Markle reads her children’s book during her visit to a Harlem elementary school in New York City on September 24, 2021.

5/24 Meghan Markle arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, USA on September 24, 2021.

6/24 Meghan Markle reads her children’s book during her visit to a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, United States, September 24, 2021.

7/24 Meghan Markle reads her children’s book during her visit to a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, United States, September 24, 2021.

8/24 Meghan Markle reads her children’s book during her visit to a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, United States, September 24, 2021.

9/24 Meghan Markle arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, USA on September 24, 2021.

10/24 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, United States on September 24, 2021.

11/24 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, United States on September 24, 2021.

12/24 Meghan Markle arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, USA on September 24, 2021.



13/24 Meghan Markle arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, USA on September 24, 2021.

14/24 Meghan Markle arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, USA on September 24, 2021.

15/24 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City, New York, United States on September 24, 2021.

16/24 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at Melba’s restaurant in New York City, New York, United States, September 24, 2021.

17/24 Prince Harry arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City on September 24, 2021.

18/24 Meghan Markle reads her children’s book during her visit to a Harlem elementary school in New York City on September 24, 2021.

19/24 Meghan Markle arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City on September 24, 2021.

20/24 Meghan Markle arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City on September 24, 2021.

21/24 Meghan Markle arrives at a Harlem elementary school in New York City.

22/24 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at Melba’s restaurant in New York City, New York, United States, September 24, 2021.

23/24 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at Melba’s restaurant in New York City, New York, United States, September 24, 2021.