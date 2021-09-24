Meghan Markle dressed to the nines: this consensual look she adopted to visit New York with Harry

The Sussexes made their first visit after parental leave. For the occasion, Meghan Markle opted for an all-black look.

This is the first time since the birth of Lilibet than Sussex couple going out in public. They were seen in New York, at the observatory One World Trade Center NYC smiles more than ever. The couple had to meet respectively the mayor of the city and his governor. No one knows exactly on what subject the couple spoke with Bill De Blasio the mayor of the city and then with Kathy Hochul the governor. What is certain is that this first outing is part of the first stages of their “american adventure“.

Arriving a few minutes before their meeting at the scene, Meghan and Harry were surrounded by a crowd of photographers. The couple had chosen to dress in dark color, surely becausehe was planning to stop at Ground Zero. If Harry opted for a black suit and tie in the same tone, Meghan opted for an elegant coat and black flared pants. All in black, she also wore a nice pair of black heels and a turtleneck in the same color. To perfect his style, Meghan chose a simple hairstyle that is plated and curled in a bun.

“it’s wonderful to be back”

Asked by a photographer about how she felt in New York, Meghan Markle replied: “vsit’s wonderful to be back, thank you“. Particularly in a good mood, Meghan and Harry also for that matter, were very smiling during this first outing. Omid scobie, the favorite Sussex reporter, announced the event the day before, writing: “Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will begin their New York adventure tomorrow morning, September 23 …“.

Everything suggests thatthese are the first steps of a wonderful and long adventure for the couplebecause their agenda is busy. According to Omid Scobie, “the couple are then set to be broadcast live from Central Park for a Global Citizen Live event to promote the Covid vaccine on Saturday“. The Sussexes appear to be on the right foot given their million pound contract with Netflix and Spotify and their success. The couple made the headlines of Time magazine, he is classy among the 100 most influential people.

