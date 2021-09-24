Meghan Markle plays working girls in New York: her outfit choices are surprising

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to New York continues and the meetings follow one another. After making a first official exit to the One World Trade Center tower on Thursday 23 September 2021, for a meeting with the mayor of the city Bill de Blasio, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the United Nations. The opportunity for the 40-year-old former actress to unveil a new look of working girl… chilly?

Black glasses on the nose (signed Valentino) and her new Valextra bag on the arm, black sweater dress with turtleneck, black pumps and long camel coat signed Max Mara: Meghan Markle was warm for her meeting at 50 United Nations Plaza Thursday afternoon. A choice of almost winter outfit which is surprising when you know thatit is currently 27 degrees in the Big Apple. Not to mention the ambient humidity … Not enough to sweat the Duchess of Sussex and her impeccable bun. It must be said that she is used to the heat, she who returned to her native California a year and a half ago.





Already Thursday morning, during her first outing to the One World Trade Center observatory and her visit to the museum tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, Archie and Lilibet’s mother (2 years and 3 months) had bet on a monochrome look in the off-season (see slideshow). It is hand in hand with Prince Harry that Meghan Markle has made her comeback after her parental leave. When posing as a group at the top of the tower, in the observatory, Meghan Markle said in particular that it was “wonderful to be back”, as reported Hello. It must be said that she had not returned to Manhattan for two years!