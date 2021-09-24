More

    Mercato: a very large investment that is bearing fruit!

    Even if Lionel Messi crystallized a good part of the attention on the side of PSG during this summer Mercato, it is clear that the best summer recruit is Achraf Hakimi for the time being. Author of 3 goals and 2 assists in Ligue 1 since the start of the season, including a double this Wednesday against FC Metz, the Moroccan international right-back has finally filled this big gap which has been regularly pointed out in recent seasons.

    Even if Achraf Hakimi has some defensive shortcomings, his offensive contribution is such that little attention is paid to him. Something that Stéphane Bitton, journalist for France Bleu Paris, but especially in love with PSG, wanted to underline.


    “Among the plethora of stars who arrived this summer at PSG, Hakimi is for the moment the best pick, the most consistent. (…) He brings so much on the offensive plan by his tumbles and the quality of his centers that we almost forget that from time to time he has defensive absences. In any case with him, the PSG finally holds the right side of very high level that it lacked “, did he declare.

    If Achraf Hakimi’s contribution is undeniable, it could be even more interesting in another game system, namely a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3. A system with three central defenders that would liberate him even more on the offensive level.


