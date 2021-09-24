Mercato: a well-known PSG recruit soon to be hooked by Longoria?

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: top 10 market values ​​of Phocéens

One of the secrets of Pablo Longoria to hit the mark in the transfer window is to always be one step ahead. For Mattéo Guendouzi, the president of OM, for example, anticipated the desires of the player trained at PSG by anticipating prestigious rivals such as Benfica Lisbon or Hertha Berlin.

Loaned by Arsenal with a purchase option set at 11 million euros, Guendouzi has since given full satisfaction to Jorge Sampaoli, who entrusted him with the reins of OM midfielder without batting an eyelid. Since his arrival, the 22-year-old has given him back. In addition to his purely sporting performances, he feels good at OM.

According to L’Équipe, Guendouzi’s entourage confirms that he is totally fulfilled in Marseille, under the orders of Sampaoli. Already currently being studied by Longoria, the exercise of its purchase option at the end of the season seems more and more likely. Especially if he maintains this level of play.