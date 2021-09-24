Mercato: Bosz’s new darling on the verge of turning his back!

Zapping Goal! Football club OL: the complete list of Les Gones

The blow is hard for OL: victim of a crack in the right fibula on Wednesday against ESTAC (3-1), Moussa Dembélé will be deprived of competition for several weeks. While he had just returned from a muscle injury to a thigh, the former PSG striker will once again leave his partners to fend for themselves.

This is not an easy task in Lyon, where Dembélé (25) had established himself as a strong link in the workforce: his four achievements, as for Kylian Mbappé or Lucas Paqueta, place him at the top of the ranking of scorers of L1. Peter Bosz also quickly reviewed his copy about him.

Bosz took Dembélé in high regard

From his first steps as an OL coach, the Dutch technician had put forward his role as finisher and even ended up leaving the track leading to Sardar Azmoun (Zénith Saint-Pétersbourg, 26 years old) to give Dembélé the status of vice-captain behind Léo Dubois and ahead of Houssem Aouar. All of this, however, would never have happened this summer.

According to L’Équipe, Dembélé would not have been against a departure in the transfer window, in particular to Atlético Madrid, who hoped for a loan without obligation to purchase. This deal was impossible for the Lyon leaders to accept, but the offers did not flow. Bosz’s praise has since done the rest.

