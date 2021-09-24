Mercato – Ligue 1: Mbaye Niang officially leaves Rennes for Bordeaux

It was expected and it is now official: Mbaye Niang officially leaves Stade Rennais to join the Girondins de Bordeaux. The forward, who arrives as a wildcard and will wear number 23 with his new team, has signed a two-year contract, plus an optional year. Author of 30 goals and 9 assists with the SRFC, the Senegalese international wanted to turn the page.

According to The team, Niang has thus agreed to a big financial effort, since his gross salary should increase from 250,000 to 80,000 euros, with the possibility of increasing it depending on his performance. “Mbaye is a talented player who knows L1 well. He is a striker with a different profile who can bring a lot to our team while giving more solutions to our coach. Since our first exchanges with him, we feel a player very motivated to give new impetus to his career. We are happy to be able to count on Mbaye“, for his part reacted Admar Lopes, technical director of Bordeaux.

