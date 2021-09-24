Mercato: Longoria ok for 1.7M €, a big file is progressing on the side of Marseille!

If Pablo Longoria strongly marked the spirits during the last Mercato OM with no less than ten recruits registered within the Marseille club coached by Jorge Sampaoli (Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Luan Peres, Mattéo Guendouzi, Gerson, Amine Harit, Konrad de la Fuente, Cengiz Ünder, as well as the final transfers of Leonardo Balerdi and Pol LIrola), the young Bamba Dieng (21) is indeed the great revelation of this start to the season of Olympique de Marseille.

Just called for the first time with the national team of Senegal like the former Marseille Bouna Sarr, the Senegalese striker recruited by OM from Diambars is already three goals scored in four League games 1 in this 2021/2022 financial year (doubled against AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II and an achievement signed against Rennes at the Stade Vélodrome).





But according to the information of Florent Germain (journalist RMC Sport well informed on the news of the Olympique de Marseille), Bamba Dieng, who currently receives around 5,000 euros gross per month, would have recently asked his management to review his salary on the rise. And as indicated by our colleague, it would not be impossible for his salary to be multiplied by ten very quickly (i.e. a contract with a total value of around 1.7M € until June 2024).

According to the latest news, Pablo Longoria would be in favor of the idea of ​​increasing Bamba Dieng’s salary in order to reward him for his excellent start to the season … but also because by letting this file drag on, the young Senegalese striker could show himself to be more and more greedy financially if he continues to thread the goals.

Especially when we know that a player like Luis Henrique, who evolves more or less in the same register as him without benefiting from the same playing time, currently receives 70,000 euros gross monthly. OM therefore has no interest in playing time in this negotiation. Case to be continued for the darling of Jorge Sampaoli!