Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Barça would consider a Ligue 1 coach!

Posted on September 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. by Th.B.

While Ronald Koeman lived a dark evening Thursday night, conceding the draw against Cadiz (0-0) and having been expelled from the meeting, the management of FC Barcelona would still seek his potential successor and discuss the Oscar Garcia option. stationed at the Stade de Reims.





After a succession of names has been disclosed in the press in recent days with in particular the options Joachim Löw, Antonio Tale, Andrea Pirlo, Erik Ten Hag and even Arsene Wenger, the list of potential replacements for Ronald Koeman at the head of the workforce FC Barcelona seems to have shrunk considerably. To date, the two most suitable profiles to sit on the bench of the FC Barcelona in the coming weeks in the event of dismissal of Ronald Koeman including the contract at Barça will expire next June would be Roberto Martinez and Xavi Hernandez. The option Thierry Henry would not however be totally excluded, but would be less hot than Martinez and Xavi. But if we are to believe the last rumors from the halls, a Ligue 1 coach could make his comeback to the FC Barcelona.

Barça would think of Oscar Garcia!