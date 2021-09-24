Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Barça would consider a Ligue 1 coach!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
While Ronald Koeman lived a dark evening Thursday night, conceding the draw against Cadiz (0-0) and having been expelled from the meeting, the management of FC Barcelona would still seek his potential successor and discuss the Oscar Garcia option. stationed at the Stade de Reims.
After a succession of names has been disclosed in the press in recent days with in particular the options Joachim Löw, Antonio Tale, Andrea Pirlo, Erik Ten Hag and even Arsene Wenger, the list of potential replacements for Ronald Koeman at the head of the workforce FC Barcelona seems to have shrunk considerably. To date, the two most suitable profiles to sit on the bench of the FC Barcelona in the coming weeks in the event of dismissal of Ronald Koeman including the contract at Barça will expire next June would be Roberto Martinez and Xavi Hernandez. The option Thierry Henry would not however be totally excluded, but would be less hot than Martinez and Xavi. But if we are to believe the last rumors from the halls, a Ligue 1 coach could make his comeback to the FC Barcelona.
Barça would think of Oscar Garcia!
Passed through the FC Barcelona from 1991 to 1999 while taking the young U19 club blaugrana at the end of the 2000s, Oscar Garcia is currently posted to Stadium of Reims where he is in charge of the first team. According to RMC Sport, during a meeting of the Barcelona management board in the context of the succession of Ronald koeman, the name of Garcia would have been pronounced. In addition, the media explains that the departure of Koeman would become clearer day by day. For his part, the coach of Reims conveyed the following message to So Foot in recent hours. “If I want to coach Barça? We always have the right to dream, right? For the moment, they haven’t thought of me yet, but one day, maybe they will ask me, and the people of Barcelona can be sure that I will go with pleasure ”. Enough to feed this soap opera …