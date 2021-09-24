Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Laporta has settled accounts with Koeman!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on September 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. by AC

The rupture seems total between Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona and his coach, Ronald Koeman.

He was to be the man capable of guiding the Barcelona ship to redemption, after the parenthesis Quique Sétien and the controversies around Josep Maria Bartomeu. Former player of FC Barcelona and four times Spanish champion from 1991 to 1994, Ronald koeman seemed to have the perfect profile. However, after an almost blank first season he is already in the crosshairs of his leaders and if Joan Laporta wanted to reassure him in public, a departure now seems inevitable. If we stick to the indiscretions of the Catalan press it would simply be a matter of days, with Koeman who should therefore be disembarked a few months from the end of his contract. The list of his potential successors has continued to grow in recent days, as FC Barcelona would be eyeing Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Martinez, Thierry Henry or Antonio Conte.





Roberto Martinez the new big favorite?

Only one of these names seems to find favor in the eyes of Joan Laporta. Based on information from The Cuatro , the president of FC Barcelona would like to entrust the reins of the team to Roberto Martinez, the current coach of the Belgium. The latter would have the perfect profile, since he has shown to be able to develop a pleasant game while relying on young players. Martinez would be particularly preferred to Xavi, whose return has become a kind of sea serpent in the FC Barcelona. A choice that does not seem trivial, since AS recalls that the former midfielder is a close Victor Font, opponent of Laporta in the last elections for the presidency of the Barça.

