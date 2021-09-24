Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A future for Real Madrid? Achraf Hakimi lets go of his truths!

Football – Mercato – PSG
While several observers announce that Achraf Hakimi will eventually join Real Madrid, the main concerned was keen to temper things.
Arrived this summer at PSG and already announced elsewhere? This is the situation that Achraf Hakimi is experiencing. Indeed, the one who is the author of an excellent start to the season in the French capital is sometimes sent to the real Madrid, club in which he did not win due to competition. Loaned to Borussia Dortmund for two years then sold to theInter a year ago, the moroccan international remains one of the players that many madrilenian fans would dream of seeing play in their colors. However, although he is very grateful to the Merengue, Achraf Hakimi calmed things down by saying that he was fully focused on the PSG, without however closing the door to the real Madrid however.
“Today, all that matters is Paris”
” Real Madrid is the club of my childhood, the one thanks to which I am here today at PSG, doing an interview with you! He took me out of the neighborhood, learned the values of football, built as a man, too. I stayed there for more than twelve years, I have a lot of gratitude for this club. For the moment, I haven’t had the opportunity to triumph there, you never know what the future will be like. Today, all that matters is Paris, I am obviously very motivated to accomplish great things in this jersey. “, has explained Achraf Hakimi in an interview with THE TEAM.