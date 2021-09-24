Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A future for Real Madrid? Achraf Hakimi lets go of his truths!

Football – Mercato – PSG

September 24, 2021

While several observers announce that Achraf Hakimi will eventually join Real Madrid, the main concerned was keen to temper things.





Arrived this summer at PSG and already announced elsewhere? This is the situation that Achraf Hakimi is experiencing. Indeed, the one who is the author of an excellent start to the season in the French capital is sometimes sent to the real Madrid, club in which he did not win due to competition. Loaned to Borussia Dortmund for two years then sold to theInter a year ago, the moroccan international remains one of the players that many madrilenian fans would dream of seeing play in their colors. However, although he is very grateful to the Merengue , Achraf Hakimi calmed things down by saying that he was fully focused on the PSG, without however closing the door to the real Madrid however.

“Today, all that matters is Paris”