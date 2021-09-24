Mercato: the low blow of Real Madrid in the back of Mbappé

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Karim Benzema

After the unsuccessful attempts this summer, Real Madrid will not let go of Kylian Mbappé (22) so easily in the winter transfer window. PSG, either. To anticipate another move from Trafalgar, Florentino Pérez may have found a way to secure his back.

According to Cadena Ser, Real Madrid executives intend to extend Takefusa Kubo (20). The Japanese striker, loaned by Real Madrid to Mallorca this season, has finally set foot on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabéu by bowing heavily on Wednesday during the heavy defeat of his family (6-1).

But that Kubo can be reassured: Real Madrid are following their performances with attention and would even be satisfied with their performance. Under contract until 2023 with the Merengues, the 20-year-old will-wisp could thus re-emerge until 2024 and then aspire to finally win the White House. Mbappé or not in the legs …

