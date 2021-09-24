

MERCEDES-BENZ JOINS STELLANTIS AND TOTALENERGIES AS ACC PARTNER

PARIS (Reuters) – Stellantis and TotalEnergies announced on Friday that Mercedes-Benz had acquired a stake in their Automotive Cells Company (ACC) joint venture specializing in batteries for electric vehicles.





Mercedes-Benz, owned by Daimler, will be an equal shareholder in ACC with Stellantis and TotalEnergies, up to a third of the capital, the three groups announced in a joint press release.

ACC is the result of an initiative undertaken in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies, together with its subsidiary Saft, to create a European champion in batteries for electric vehicles.

With the entry of Mercedes-Benz, the partners decided to raise the capacity target to at least 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of cell production by 2030.

“The new capacity target for ACC will mobilize an investment of more than seven billion euros which will be supported by public subsidies and financed by equity contributions and loans,” the statement said.

(Report Blandine Hénault, edited by Nicolas Delame)