Mercedes is coming, and that’s great news

It’s the surprise of the day! In a joint press release, the Stellantis and TotalEnergies groups announce the arrival of Mercedes-Benz as an equal shareholder in the capital of Automotive Cells Company (ACC), the joint venture launched in 2020 to create a real European sector of the production of electric batteries.

” This new partnership allows us to secure our supply, take advantage of economies of scale and provide our customers with superior battery technology. In addition, we can thus ensure that Europe remains a hotspot for the automotive industry, including in the era of electric mobility. Comments Ola Källenius, Chairman of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. ” With Mercedes-Benz as a new partner, ACC aims to more than double the capacity of its European sites in order to support Europe’s industrial competitiveness in the design and manufacture of battery cells.. It should be noted in passing that Mercedes is showing its ambition to become a 100% electric manufacturer by 2030 at the latest.

” We welcome Mercedes-Benz, a strategic partner, who shares our desire to strengthen and develop VAC’s leadership. », Welcomes Carlos Tavares, boss of Stellantis.

ACC clearly displays the ambition of becoming the European leader in the battery market, and assures us in passing that ” the R&D center and test facilities in Nouvelle-Aquitaine are just the start. “





We can only rejoice at this good news, while wondering about the non-participation of Renault, however long announced, and which would make sense.

But the Losange has other priorities for the moment, such as that of creating its own battery factory in the north of France, an approach that is part of the process of relaunching its Douai site to 100% electricity (59 ), as detailed by Jean-Dominique Sénard at the start of the year. “I always said we could be there (in ACC, Editor’s note). But the important condition is that we are treated on an equal basis with the current parties. As President of Renault, I must ensure the social interest of the company, that is my role. ”

Renault is targeting the production of 400,000 cars per year in Europe, and doubts the interest of joining forces here with its great rival Stellantis, despite the pressure to this effect exerted by the government.



Each company must of course act according to its requirements, its needs and its means. This is how Mercedes-Benz, allied with Renault in commercial vehicles, preferred to approach Stellantis for its batteries. All is well, it’s just the great upheaval in the auto industry that continues.