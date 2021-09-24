Mercedes joins the alliance led by Stellantis in the construction of batteries, Renault still pending

The ACC family is growing. Mercedes-Benz, the new title of the Daimler group, will participate in a capital increase of ACC to become a shareholder up to a third of the shares. ACC (Automotive Cells Company) was founded in 2020 by PSA (now Stellantis) and Saft (a subsidiary of TotalÉnergies) to acquire electric battery capacities by 2030. The German will provide its expertise in electric batteries, particularly in terms of performance.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis (a group resulting from the merger last January of PSA and Fiat Chrysler) laid the foundation stone of the first ACC gigafactory in Douvrain (Hauts-de-France) in early July. He then indicated that negotiations with Renault were at a standstill but that he had started discussions with other industrial groups.

With the arrival of Mercedes-Benz, ACC is accelerating its development and increasing its industrial capacity target to 120 GWh from 48 previously. “This announcement is another step towards becoming the leader in low emission vehicles”, rejoiced Carlos Tavares, quoted in the press release. For his part, Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, declares that “This new partnership secures supplies, takes advantage of economies of scale and provides customers with superior battery technology”.

European gigafactories versus Chinese

The issue of electric batteries is a major strategic issue in Europe. Manufacturers fear that this technology is mainly located in China, when it could, tomorrow, represent nearly a third of the value of an electric car. In a context of accelerating electrification of the automotive market, and a ban on all thermal engines by 2035, this scenario had become critical for the location of the automotive value chain in Europe. Brussels had decided to grant a special status to consortia of gigafactories of batteries on European territory, by authorizing public aid usually prohibited by Community trade regulations.

Carlos Tavares was one of the first to sign an agreement in early 2020 with the chemicals subsidiary of the oil group TotalEnergies. He recently announced the conversion of the German plant in Kaiserslautern, inherited from Opel, into a gigafactory. While a third site is to open in Italy, instead of a factory of the former Fiat-Chrysler entity.





The French government, which released nearly 800 million euros to support the creation of ACC, had forced Renault to accept the principle of participating in the tour de table, when it had granted a loan guaranteed by the State of 5 billion euros in the midst of a health crisis. Since then, Renault has been dragging its feet, and the two groups have passed the buck on the outcome of the negotiations. The diamond group has announced other gigafactory agreements, in particular with the Chinese group Envision. But Luca de Meo, its managing director, does not want to put all his eggs in one basket and is looking for a way to diversify his supplies.

