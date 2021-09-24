PSG: Messi and Verratti package against Montpellier
Already forfeited for Metz-PSG on Wednesday, Lionel Messi will also miss the match against Montpellier this Saturday in Ligue 1 (9 p.m.). The Argentinian resumed the race this Friday but “a new point will be made Sunday according to the evolution”, indicates the PSG. Marco Verratti will also still be absent. The Italian will resume training with the squad on Sunday. Sergio Ramos and Ismael Gharbi continue their individual preparation. Juan Bernat is available.
The players present at training
Herrera, Paredes, Bitumazala, Bitshiabu, Kehrer, Bernat, Diallo, Gueye, Kurzawa, Draxler, Dina Ebimbe, Di Maria, Dagba are on the pitch for the start of training. The rest of the workforce is indoors.
(LT)
Messi also absent
Already absent in Metz, the six-fold Golden Ball is not out on the lawn of the Camp des Loges either. As a reminder, PSG will host Manchester City on Tuesday in the shock of the group stage of the Champions League.
(LT)
Navas absent from the start of training
The day’s training began at Camp des Loges. The Costa Rican goalkeeper, who played in Metz this week, is not present, unlike Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier and Franchi. PSG receives Montpellier from tomorrow (9 p.m.).
(LT)
Donnarumma worries Italy
Holder only twice since the start of the season, Gianluigi Donnarumma is talking about him in Italy this Friday. The European champion is even announced on the side of Juventus next season, in front of this strong competition with Navas. The South American locker room of PSG would have given his preference to the Costa Rican in particular. Donnarumma, Navas, which goalkeeper will Pochettino choose for the match in Montpellier?
After the violence against Lyon, the young supporter testifies
Injured by a seat this Sunday during the match against OL, Lucas, 11, testified for RMC Sport. Victim of a slight head trauma, the young man wishes to return to the Parc des Princes, even if he remains fearful: “I want to go back but I’m afraid, I want to because it’s my passion and that it’s Paris but I’m afraid it will happen again “.
Pochettino in front of the press at 2 p.m.
The press conference of the PSG coach will be held this Friday at 2 p.m. The last-minute victory in Metz this week (2-1) will be on the agenda, but also the meeting against Montpellier this Saturday (9 p.m.), in which Lionel Messi is not yet certain to participate. The arrival of Manchester City on Tuesday could also be the center of attention.