Messi and Verratti package against Montpellier

10:53

Holder only twice since the start of the season, Gianluigi Donnarumma is talking about him in Italy this Friday. The European champion is even announced on the side of Juventus next season, in front of this strong competition with Navas. The South American locker room of PSG would have given his preference to the Costa Rican in particular. Donnarumma, Navas, which goalkeeper will Pochettino choose for the match in Montpellier?