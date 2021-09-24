Messi, supporters, Antonetti … the big point of Pochettino

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Mauricio Pochettino faced the traditional press point on the eve of the reception of Montpellier in the league. In front of journalists, he answered many questions, including those concerning the state of Lionel Messi, already absent against Metz and who will also miss the match against the MHSC on Saturday. “He started running again today. We hope that the evolution will be positive, we will make a new point on Sunday. Icardi? He contributed a lot until his injury. He is coming back little by little, he scored against Lyon” , he said, before opening the door to his presence against Manchester City: “Can he play against City on Tuesday? Yes, we hope. We must be careful, we will see his evolution in the coming days . “

Subsequently, he had to address the thorny subject of supporters and overflows in the stands: “It’s a delicate situation, and it’s difficult for coaches to have an opinion. There are entities that must make decisions. There is the State, the League, the Federation … which have competences and which must make decisions for the safety of all in the stadiums. “

Finally, he defended Kylian Mbappé, very criticized for his behavior against Metz, in particular by his garnet counterpart Frédéric Antonetti: “I can understand what he said. The context must be taken into account. They lost the match in the 94th minute. I can understand his frustration. Mbappé is a wonderful guy, a great competitor, who always wants to win. If there were problems, you have to put them in context. Mbappé is an extraordinary boy and very humble. But I can understand Antonetti’s frustration. “





