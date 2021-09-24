Metroid Dread: Samus announces the color with 2 muscular trailers during Nintendo Direct

Samus has no time to joke and, moreover, neither does Nintendo: the firm has put the package on its next Switch exclusive during Nintendo Direct with two videos for more than one. What more ?

The ambitions are high and so are the hopes for Metroid Dread, which some call quite simply “Metroid 5” since it is part of the original arc of the saga, and concludes the story that began with the very first game of the franchise, in 1986. Don’t worry, you should understand everything in spite of everything and elsewhere, Big N is keen to do some good recaps through its communication campaign like these two videos broadcast during Nintendo Direct, last night.

Perilous journey

The first summarizes the storyline pitch for us: Samus, sent to the dreaded planet ZDR, must confirm the existence of a dreaded parasite and eliminate it. But then, all will not go as planned and our heroine will find herself chased by a disturbing civilization: it will be the occasion to cross, in 2D, dark and convoluted levels with the successful artistic direction.





The second video, called “Sounds of Dread” and available below, offers us some very muscular gameplay tips with a focus on robotic enemies, unwelcoming. The organic opponents are also not left out at the end and the least we can say is that Samus has his work cut out for him and that everything does not look like a piece of fun: du less, for her because for the players, It goes without saying that Metroid Dread looks really promising and that all their eyes are on the release, scheduled for October 8 on Switch. We meet there.