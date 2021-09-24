MHSC: Pochettino reassures Messi, defends Mbappé and responds to criticism

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

Update on Lionel Messi

“Messi has resumed the race, we hope that in the coming days the evolution will be positive. We will make a new point on Sunday (…) Can he play against City on Tuesday? Yes, we hope. We must be careful, we will see its evolution in the coming days ”.

On the criticisms affecting a sluggish PSG

“We can read the game differently. Scoring twice in a row in stoppage time means that we have great mental qualities. But as a coach, we want to make a difference first! (…) We are focused on tomorrow’s match to continue this positive series! We still have plenty of things to improve… ”

On Frédéric Antonetti’s criticisms of Mbappé

“I heard the statement from Fred (Antonetti) after the game. I can understand what he said, it was at the end of a game after a goal in my stoppage time. We must not take that out of context, there was no hindsight. Kylian is a wonderful boy, I’ve said that before. What he said doesn’t describe the reality of who Kylian is. If there were concerns with other players, you have to take the context of the match. But if there’s one thing Kylian has, it’s humility ”.

On the form of Mauro Icardi

“He’s coming back little by little. He showed his importance against Lyon and Metz ”.

On Angel Di Maria and his role

“He arrived late because of the Copa America. In relation to its use? We will see in relation to the systems that we can use so that he is comfortable and find a balance ”.





PSG’s health update Leo Messi resumed the race this Friday according to the treatment protocol in place. If a new point will be made on Sunday concerning him, optimism is in order for Manchester City. Marco Verratti will resume collective training on Sunday. Sergio Ramos continues his individual preparation just like Ismaël Gharbi. Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat and Colin Dagba are suitable and are applying.