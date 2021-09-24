Michaël Youn confides in his “extremely unpleasant relationship” with Christian Clavier

A shoot that will leave a bitter taste in Michaël Youn. In an interview with Figaro Live, the 47-year-old actor returned to the film “Rendez-vous chez les Malawas”, directed by James Huth and released in theaters in 2019. His participation in this comedy had everything to be a great celebration. . Indeed, the troublemaker revealed in “The Morning Live” rubbed shoulders with one of the idols of his youth, Christian Clavier.

However, things did not go as hoped and the conflicting relations between Michaël Youn and Christian Clavier heavily parasitized the shooting. “I had a really difficult shoot with someone I really love, of whom I’m really a fan, named Christian Clavier. I have been a fan since my childhood of Les Bronzés, My best friends, Father Christmas is a junk I’m a real fan of Christian“, first explained the interpreter of” Fous ta cagoule “.





Michaël Youn then detailed why the relationship with the member of the Bronzés troupe turned out to be problematic. “We did not hang humanely. I don’t blame him. I’m just saying that we didn’t get hooked humanely. We were two similar magnets, it repelled each other a little. It was in South Africa, it was 56 degrees, we were all a little lost. We all got a little crazy, and the relationship was extremely tense, extremely unpleasant“, he lamented. Meeting an idol sometimes brings disillusionment …

LT