Michaël Youn reveals his “extremely tense” relationship with Christian Clavier on a shoot

Michaël Youn was a guest on Buzz TV for Le Figaro on September 23 to discuss the launch of the Fugueuse series this Thursday, September 23 on TF1. The actor, who returned to Télé-Loisirs on his chilling exchange with an escort for the purposes of fiction, also confided in his worst memory of filming. And it is about Return to the Malawas. In this feature film, the former troublemaker of Morning Live shared the bill with Sylvie Testud, Christian Clavier or Ramzy Bédia.

This comedy, released at the end of 2019, told the story of several personalities on the other side of the world to meet an indigenous people, a “parody” of Rendezvous in unknown land on France 2. But for all the characters, nothing is wrong. went as planned. Michaël Youn, who had mentioned the very difficult filming conditions of the program, explained that Christian Clavier had had a hard time withstanding the high temperatures, causing a very tense filming. “I had a really difficult shoot with someone whom I really like, of whom I am really a fan, who is called Christian Clavier (…) I am a fan of Christian and we did not get hooked humanly” , lamented the actor.





However, Michaël Youn does not put all the blame on the back of his galley sidekick. “I’m not making him wear the hat, I’m just saying that we didn’t hang on humanely. We were two similar magnets, it repelled each other a little (…) It was in South Africa, it was 56 (…)

